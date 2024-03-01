Algert Global LLC Takes $534,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $34,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 229.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 107,582 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SNA opened at $275.66 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.79 and a 200-day moving average of $271.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,601,819. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

