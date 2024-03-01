Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s current price.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.66.

ALHC opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 71.09%. The company had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

