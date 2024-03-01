Allegiant Travel to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $141,350,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $12,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

