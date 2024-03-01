Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $138.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

