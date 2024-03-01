Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after buying an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $138.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

