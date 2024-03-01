Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.81. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

