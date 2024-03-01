Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 4,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

