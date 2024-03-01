Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $73.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $91.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ambarella by 1,300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

