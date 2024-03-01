Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Susquehanna

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $91.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.