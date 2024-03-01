American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

