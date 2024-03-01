Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,570,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $407.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.22 and its 200-day moving average is $356.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $413.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,642 shares of company stock valued at $37,461,174. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

