AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $180.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

