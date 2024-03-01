Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44. 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.