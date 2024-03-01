Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $238,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

AMLX stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.77.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

