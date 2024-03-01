Analysts Offer Predictions for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACRS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,311 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 875,109 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

