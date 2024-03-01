Analysts Offer Predictions for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for KLX Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for KLX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

KLXE opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $133.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,526,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 555.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 596,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,630,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 178,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

