Analysts Offer Predictions for Paramount Global’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PARA. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

PARA stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Paramount Global by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Paramount Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 169,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,058,000 after acquiring an additional 626,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

