Analysts Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target at $46.50

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

