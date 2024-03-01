Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $11.56

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The stock has a market cap of $589.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

