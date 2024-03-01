Analysts Set Expectations for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn $23.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $23.90. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $393.40 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $410.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

