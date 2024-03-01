Analysts Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price at $48.50

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50. The company has a market cap of $950.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.19. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $32.25.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

