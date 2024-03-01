Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$27.57

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$23.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.62%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.