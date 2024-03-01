Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$27.57

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.
TELUS Stock Performance
TELUS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.62%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
