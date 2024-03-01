Analyzing Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onsemi and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onsemi $8.25 billion 4.12 $2.18 billion $4.89 16.14 Semtech $756.53 million 1.80 $61.38 million ($7.83) -2.71

Onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onsemi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Onsemi has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Onsemi and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onsemi 0 11 13 0 2.54 Semtech 0 0 11 0 3.00

Onsemi currently has a consensus price target of $98.92, indicating a potential upside of 25.34%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 53.77%. Given Semtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than Onsemi.

Profitability

This table compares Onsemi and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onsemi 26.46% 31.36% 17.51% Semtech -59.37% -4.10% -0.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Onsemi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Onsemi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onsemi beats Semtech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging related products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in Asia- Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

