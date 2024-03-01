Analyzing Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB)

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 14.71% 15.33% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for California International Bank, N.A. and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 14 3 0 2.05

Earnings & Valuation

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus target price of $40.79, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association $4.62 billion 1.26 $680.00 million $4.35 9.06

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Volatility and Risk

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

