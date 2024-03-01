Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BUD opened at $60.37 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

