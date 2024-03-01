Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apartment Income REIT

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,306,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,366,000 after acquiring an additional 61,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $30.31 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.