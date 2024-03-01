Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 160.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $268,504.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,873.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,898 shares of company stock worth $3,893,552. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $12,558,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

