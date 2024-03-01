Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,558 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $111.78 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

