Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is F M Investments LLC’s Largest Position

F M Investments LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.0% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

