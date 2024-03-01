Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

