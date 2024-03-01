Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.33, but opened at $39.96. Astec Industries shares last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 28,954 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 28,651 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $923.20 million, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

