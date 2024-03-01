Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TransAlta Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.80.

TA stock opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$9.16 and a 1 year high of C$13.97.

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

