ATB Capital Trims Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Target Price to C$4.25

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.22.

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.57. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

