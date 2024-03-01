ATN International, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for ATN International in a report released on Monday, February 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

ATN International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. ATN International has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ATN International by 498.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in ATN International by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

