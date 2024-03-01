Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of ATRI opened at $367.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.81. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $670.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

