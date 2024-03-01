AutoZone, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $151.20 Per Share (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $151.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $152.34. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $149.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2025 earnings at $169.89 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,007.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,025.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,703.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,616.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.