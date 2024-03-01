Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $296.00 to $308.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axon Enterprise traded as high as $283.51 and last traded at $282.73, with a volume of 194824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.82.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.18.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

