B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a report released on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Redfin Stock Up 1.5 %

Redfin stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.74. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,437.86% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. Redfin’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Redfin by 207.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

