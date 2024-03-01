B. Riley Comments on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

KTOS stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,060. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

