B. Riley Weighs in on Peabody Energy Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,657,631 shares of company stock worth $86,879,458. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

