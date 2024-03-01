B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $5.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

