Ballard Power Systems Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

BLDP stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $938.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.