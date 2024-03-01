Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.70.

TSE BMO opened at C$122.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.27. The stock has a market cap of C$88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

