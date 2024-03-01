Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$125.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.70.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$122.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.27. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$132.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

