Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$130.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.70.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$122.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$118.27. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

