Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$144.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.70.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$122.84 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.27.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.