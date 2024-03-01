Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at C$65.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

