Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$66.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

