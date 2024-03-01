Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$67.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$67.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNS. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$65.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.82. The firm has a market cap of C$79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$55.20 and a one year high of C$70.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.