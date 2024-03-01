Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$69.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

TSE BNS opened at C$65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.82. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

